PM Modi to reach Chandigarh around 12pm to pay tribute to Prakash Singh Badal

| Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday. Today PM Modi will go to Chandigarh in this connection. The Prime Minister will reach Chandigarh at 12 noon and will pay homage to the mortal remains of the former CM.