PM Modi to visit Jammu Kashmir today

Apr 12, 2024
Massive rallies of leaders are underway ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Jammu and Kashmir for election campaigning today. After reaching Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi will address a rally in Udhampur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold this rally for BJP candidate Jitendra Singh. As per latest reports, Around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting. The police administration is on high alert regarding the security of Prime Minister. Know the complete schedule of PM Modi in detail.

