PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu & Telangana today

|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Lok Sabha election dates may be announced in a few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sangareddy in Telangana today ahead of announcement of 2024 Lok Sabha election dates. PM will inaugurate several projects during his visit to Telangana. Know in detail in this report what will be PM Modi's program in Telangana.

