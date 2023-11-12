trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687188
PM Modi Tweet Breaking: PM Modi wishes Diwali to the countrymen

|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
PM MODI BREAKING: PM Modi wished Diwali to the countrymen on social media. PM Modi wrote that many happy Diwali wishes to all the family members. Let us tell you that earlier news came that PM Modi can celebrate Diwali with army soldiers.. For this PM Modi will go to the border area. Let us tell you that PM Modi has been visiting the border soldiers earlier also to celebrate Diwali.
