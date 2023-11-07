trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685196
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi tweets amidst Assembly Election Voting

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Chhattisgarh-Mizoram Voting 2023: The first phase of voting for the assembly elections has began in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a big appeal to the people. PM Modi has asked people to vote in record numbers.
Follow Us

All Videos

Voting for the first phase to begun soon in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram today
Play Icon2:51
Voting for the first phase to begun soon in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram today
IED blast near polling station in Chhattisgarh
Play Icon0:50
IED blast near polling station in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh to hold Voting for the First Phase of Assembly Election today
Play Icon6:32
Chhattisgarh to hold Voting for the First Phase of Assembly Election today
Mizoram's Chief Minister arrives at Polling Booth to caste his vote
Play Icon2:55
Mizoram's Chief Minister arrives at Polling Booth to caste his vote
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:45
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign

Trending Videos

Voting for the first phase to begun soon in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram today
play icon2:51
Voting for the first phase to begun soon in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram today
IED blast near polling station in Chhattisgarh
play icon0:50
IED blast near polling station in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh to hold Voting for the First Phase of Assembly Election today
play icon6:32
Chhattisgarh to hold Voting for the First Phase of Assembly Election today
Mizoram's Chief Minister arrives at Polling Booth to caste his vote
play icon2:55
Mizoram's Chief Minister arrives at Polling Booth to caste his vote
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:45
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
assembly election 2023 voting,chhattisgarh first phase voting,chhattisgarh election voting 2023,chhattisgarh election live,chhattisgarh first phase voting live,chhattisgarh assembly election 2023,voting in chhattisgarh,First Phase Voting,Chhattisgarh elections,first phase voting on 7th november,chhattisgarh elections 2023,Chhattisgarh Election 2023,Chhattisgarh chunav,chhattisgarh voting live,chhattisgarh polls live,cg election 2023,BJP,Chhattisgarh Congress,