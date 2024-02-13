trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720844
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi UAE Visit: Modi Heads to UAE for Seventh Visit

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Ahlan Modi' event at Zayed Sports City Stadium, part of his seventh UAE visit. Over 65,000 registrations reflect the Indian diaspora's enthusiasm. The event features an exhibition by 700 cultural artists. PM Modi will also inaugurate the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi on February 14. Key engagements include bilateral meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

All Videos

Aam Aadmi Party rejects central government's proposal of converting stadium in jail
Play Icon06:26
Aam Aadmi Party rejects central government's proposal of converting stadium in jail
Farmers Protest 2024: Massive Traffic Jams In Delhi-NCR, CJI Takes Note of Lawyers Stuck In Snarls
Play Icon06:54
Farmers Protest 2024: Massive Traffic Jams In Delhi-NCR, CJI Takes Note of Lawyers Stuck In Snarls
Farmers Protest: Police Use Tear Gas at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border
Play Icon00:28
Farmers Protest: Police Use Tear Gas at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border
VIRAL VIDEO: Hyderabad Rapido Rider Gains Attention for Pushing Scooter with Passenger Onboard
Play Icon00:31
VIRAL VIDEO: Hyderabad Rapido Rider Gains Attention for Pushing Scooter with Passenger Onboard
Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: Large Gathering at Punjab-Haryana Shambu Border Headed to Delhi for Demands
Play Icon01:07
Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: Large Gathering at Punjab-Haryana Shambu Border Headed to Delhi for Demands

Trending Videos

Aam Aadmi Party rejects central government's proposal of converting stadium in jail
play icon6:26
Aam Aadmi Party rejects central government's proposal of converting stadium in jail
Farmers Protest 2024: Massive Traffic Jams In Delhi-NCR, CJI Takes Note of Lawyers Stuck In Snarls
play icon6:54
Farmers Protest 2024: Massive Traffic Jams In Delhi-NCR, CJI Takes Note of Lawyers Stuck In Snarls
Farmers Protest: Police Use Tear Gas at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border
play icon0:28
Farmers Protest: Police Use Tear Gas at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border
VIRAL VIDEO: Hyderabad Rapido Rider Gains Attention for Pushing Scooter with Passenger Onboard
play icon0:31
VIRAL VIDEO: Hyderabad Rapido Rider Gains Attention for Pushing Scooter with Passenger Onboard
Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: Large Gathering at Punjab-Haryana Shambu Border Headed to Delhi for Demands
play icon1:7
Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest: Large Gathering at Punjab-Haryana Shambu Border Headed to Delhi for Demands