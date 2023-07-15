trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635941
PM Modi UAE Visit Updates: Grand welcome of PM Modi at Abu Dhabi airport, signing of many big agreements

|Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
PM Modi has reached UAE after visiting France. During this, PM Modi was given a grand welcome at Abu Dhabi Airport. PM Modi met the President of UAE. During this, PM Modi also met the COP 28 President. Many issues were also stamped in this meeting.
Delhi Floods: Flood threat looms over Delhi again, so much water released from hathnikund barrage?
play icon6:12
Delhi Floods: Flood threat looms over Delhi again, so much water released from hathnikund barrage?
IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours
play icon0:38
IMD issues heavy rain alert for 20 states for next 24 hours
Love Jihad case witnessed in Alwar's Kakrali village
play icon2:25
Love Jihad case witnessed in Alwar's Kakrali village
Flood threat increases again in Delhi, water can be released again from Hathni Kund Barrage
play icon14:57
Flood threat increases again in Delhi, water can be released again from Hathni Kund Barrage
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP over Uniform Civil Code
play icon3:13
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks BJP over Uniform Civil Code
