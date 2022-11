PM Modi unveils Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru, what’s the importance of the statue?

| Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the statue of Kempe Gowda near the Kempegowda International Airport, tweeted on Friday that he was ‘honoured to inaugurate the statue of prosperity’, there were many who complained that the Vokkaliga community, to which the Bengaluru founder belonged, had been done a great ‘dishonour.’