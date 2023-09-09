trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659771
PM Modi, US Prez Joe Biden hold bilateral meeting on eve of mega G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden held bilateral meeting on the eve of mega G20 Summit. Both leaders held the meeting to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation. The US President arrived in Delhi on September 08 to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. The mega event G20 Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. The Summit will be organised at ‘state-of-the-art’ Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan. Earlier in the day, prominent leaders from across the world reached Delhi to attend the summit.
