PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Convoy gave way to an Ambulance during road show

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 11:36 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi reached Varanasi today on a two-day visit. From the airport to the city, people on the roadside gave a grand welcome with rose petals. He was also welcomed with drums and drums. PM Modi was overwhelmed after seeing so much love from the people of Kashi. Meanwhile, PM Modi also tried to woo the people of the South for 2024.

