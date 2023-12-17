trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699882
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: PM Modi will be given a grand welcome in Varanasi

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Big news is coming about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi will go to Varanasi on a two-day visit, here PM Modi will be given a grand welcome. PM Modi will stay in Varanasi for 25 hours. PM Modi will take part in the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra at 3.30 pm. The PM will also talk to the beneficiaries of several government schemes. PM Modi will inaugurate the Kashi-Tamil Sangam program during his Varanasi visit.

