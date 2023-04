videoDetails

PM Modi Visit Bandipur: Watch Prime Minister Modi's cool style

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 09, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

PM Modi: PM Modi has reached Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Safari Look. PM Modi is visiting Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve today. Will celebrate 50 years of Project Tiger. PM Modi's new look has come out before the Tiger Reserve tour. During this he enjoyed a safari tour in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.