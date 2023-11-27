trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692642
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi visited Tirupati Balaji before the election rally

|Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
PM MODI TIRUPATI PRAYER: Before the election rally in Telangana, PM Modi visited Tirupati Balaji temple. Today PM Modi started the day by visiting Tirupati temple and worshiping. PM Modi has shared some of its pictures through social media X.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Visit to UAE
Play Icon4:12
PM Modi Visit to UAE
Gujarat Breaking: 20 people died due to lightning
Play Icon1:14
Gujarat Breaking: 20 people died due to lightning
Gujarat Breaking: 20 people died due to lightning
Play Icon1:20
Gujarat Breaking: 20 people died due to lightning
PM Modi reached Tirupati temple
Play Icon3:39
PM Modi reached Tirupati temple
MP-like incident in Meerut, student urinated on face
Play Icon1:48
MP-like incident in Meerut, student urinated on face

Trending Videos

PM Modi Visit to UAE
play icon4:12
PM Modi Visit to UAE
Gujarat Breaking: 20 people died due to lightning
play icon1:14
Gujarat Breaking: 20 people died due to lightning
Gujarat Breaking: 20 people died due to lightning
play icon1:20
Gujarat Breaking: 20 people died due to lightning
PM Modi reached Tirupati temple
play icon3:39
PM Modi reached Tirupati temple
MP-like incident in Meerut, student urinated on face
play icon1:48
MP-like incident in Meerut, student urinated on face
telangana elections 2023,pm modi tirupati balaji puja,Tirupati Balaji temple,Zee News,Zee News Hindi,Breaking News,breaking news in hindi,PM Modi,pm modi in tirupathi balaji mandir,sri venkateswara swamy temple,pm modi in tirumala,Pm Modi Prayed At Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple,Tirumala,Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple,PM Modi,Narendra Modi,narendra modi venketshwar,pm modi latest news,telangana assembly election,pm modi road show,PM Modi rally,pm modi telangana assembly election,