trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708831
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi Visits Maharashtra Today: Praying at Shree Kalaram Mandir and Joining National Youth Festival in Nashik.

|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Maharashtra. The itinerary includes prayers at Nashik's Shree Kalaram Mandir and participation in the National Youth Festival.The day promises a blend of spirituality and celebration as the Prime Minister connects with the cultural and youth essence of Nashik.

All Videos

Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo's big statement on Ram temple
Play Icon5:38
Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo's big statement on Ram temple
PM Modi Visit Maharashtra , will inaugurate Atal Setu
Play Icon0:46
PM Modi Visit Maharashtra , will inaugurate Atal Setu
ED takes major action in West Bengal
Play Icon2:5
ED takes major action in West Bengal
Fog and cold hit North India, IMD issues alert
Play Icon1:56
Fog and cold hit North India, IMD issues alert
Yogi government's big decision before Ramlala Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon1:0
Yogi government's big decision before Ramlala Pran Pratishtha

Trending Videos

Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo's big statement on Ram temple
play icon5:38
Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo's big statement on Ram temple
PM Modi Visit Maharashtra , will inaugurate Atal Setu
play icon0:46
PM Modi Visit Maharashtra , will inaugurate Atal Setu
ED takes major action in West Bengal
play icon2:5
ED takes major action in West Bengal
Fog and cold hit North India, IMD issues alert
play icon1:56
Fog and cold hit North India, IMD issues alert
Yogi government's big decision before Ramlala Pran Pratishtha
play icon1:0
Yogi government's big decision before Ramlala Pran Pratishtha