PM Modi warns Khalistani supporters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
PM Modi, during a joint statement with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, gave a stern warning to Khalistani supporters and said that 'conspiracy to spoil relations will not be tolerated'.. Hear the full statement in this report.

‘Sincerity, discipline is must for this field’: UPSC 2022 topper shares her way to ace exams
1:33
‘Sincerity, discipline is must for this field’: UPSC 2022 topper shares her way to ace exams
From importance of NCERTs to Consistency & discipline: UPSC toppers share their success Mantra
1:40
From importance of NCERTs to Consistency & discipline: UPSC toppers share their success Mantra
Huge crowd gathers for glimpse of PM Modi at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney
7:37
Huge crowd gathers for glimpse of PM Modi at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney
PM Modi makes joint statement with Anthony Albanese, 'Relations with Australia in T-20 mode'
7:38
PM Modi makes joint statement with Anthony Albanese, 'Relations with Australia in T-20 mode'
'Even Donald Trump Faced Same Problems': WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh
1:52
'Even Donald Trump Faced Same Problems': WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh

