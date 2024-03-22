Advertisement
PM Modi Welcomed With Guard Of Honour At Paro International Airport, Bhutan

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed with a formal Guard of Honour as he arrives at Paro International Airport in Bhutan. This ceremonial reception signifies the strong bond between India and Bhutan and marks Modi's official visit to the beautiful Himalayan country. It reflects the close friendship and collaboration between the two neighboring nations.

