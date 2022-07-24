PM Modi will also attend BJP's important meeting today

An important meeting of BJP is going to be held in Delhi today. CMs of BJP ruled states will attend this meeting. The meeting will be held under the leadership of JP Nadda. The 2024 elections will be discussed. PM Modi can also participate in this meeting.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

