videoDetails

PM Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

Tomorrow Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Boman and Bailey, stars of The Elephant Whispers, during his visit to Karnataka.