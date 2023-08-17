trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649990
PM Modi will watch Chandrayaan's entry on the moon LIVE today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Today is a very special day for Mission Chandrayaan-3. Today the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 will start its process to go to the surface of the Moon. The integrated module of Chandrayaan-3 will be divided into two parts... In this the propulsion module will be separated from the lander module. PM Modi will watch Chandrayaan's entry on the moon LIVE today

