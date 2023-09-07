trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658998
PM Modi writes blog over G20

|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
PM Modi Blog On G20: PM Modi has written an article regarding G-20. He wrote, 'During India's presidency of the G-20, this idea has manifested itself as a call for human-centred progress. We, as One Earth, are coming together to improve human life. We are becoming each other's partner for development as One Family and for One Future we are moving forward together towards a shared bright future.'
Udhayanidhi Stalin sticks to his Sanatan Dharma statement, makes huge remark
