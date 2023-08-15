trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649408
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi's announcement, said - I will come again on August 15 next year. PM Modi Speech

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
PM Modi said that on August 15 next year, he also announced to come back to the Red Fort again and said that next time again he will put the country's achievements in front of you.

All Videos

PM promised till 2047… the intention of a developed country
play icon4:10
PM promised till 2047… the intention of a developed country
Modi said from Red Fort – This is new India, neither stops nor gets tired
play icon1:7
Modi said from Red Fort – This is new India, neither stops nor gets tired
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Bebika Dhurve, Shares Equation With Salman Khan
play icon5:17
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Bebika Dhurve, Shares Equation With Salman Khan
Political spat continues between PM Modi and CM Kejriwal over Manipur issue
play icon2:34
Political spat continues between PM Modi and CM Kejriwal over Manipur issue
Badhir: PM Modi hoisted the tricolor at the Red Fort! addressed the country
play icon5:24
Badhir: PM Modi hoisted the tricolor at the Red Fort! addressed the country

Trending Videos

PM promised till 2047… the intention of a developed country
play icon4:10
PM promised till 2047… the intention of a developed country
Modi said from Red Fort – This is new India, neither stops nor gets tired
play icon1:7
Modi said from Red Fort – This is new India, neither stops nor gets tired
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Bebika Dhurve, Shares Equation With Salman Khan
play icon5:17
Exclusive Interview: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finalist Bebika Dhurve, Shares Equation With Salman Khan
Political spat continues between PM Modi and CM Kejriwal over Manipur issue
play icon2:34
Political spat continues between PM Modi and CM Kejriwal over Manipur issue
Badhir: PM Modi hoisted the tricolor at the Red Fort! addressed the country
play icon5:24
Badhir: PM Modi hoisted the tricolor at the Red Fort! addressed the country
PM Modi On PoK LIVE,Independence Day 2023,pm modi PoK LIVE,PM Modi Speech On Independence Day 2023 LIVE,15 august celebration,Independence Day,77th Independence Day,Independence Day celebration,independence day status,Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,PM Modi,har ghar tringa abhiyan,Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign,Independence Day Songs,Amit Shah,15 august 2023,Har Ghar Tiranga,Ahmedabad,Patriotic song,India,15 august celebration,Independence day PM Modi Speech,