PM Modi's appeal before Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Today, BJP is going to take forward the cleanliness campaign which PM Modi had started from Kalaram Temple in Nashik. On the call of PM Modi, cleanliness campaign will be run across the country from 14th to 22nd January.

