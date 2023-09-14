trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662412
PM Modi's attack on INDIA alliance - arrogant alliance has decided its policy

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi is on a tour of MP Chhattisgarh where he surrounded the INDIA alliance and said that the arrogant alliance has decided its policy and strategy, this INDIA alliance's policy is to attack the culture of India.
