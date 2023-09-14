trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662235
PM Modi's Attack On INDIA Alliance Over 'Sanatan' Culture Remark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Bina in poll bound Madhya Pradesh on Thursday said that the INDI alliance is plotting to end Sanatan culture in India. PM Modi said that the opposition alliance have no leader or vision.
