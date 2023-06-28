NewsVideos
PM Modi's big statement on UCC!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 08:38 AM IST
AIMPLB held a meeting on the Common Civil Code. Meeting after PM Modi's statement on UCC, the meeting lasted for 3 hours through video conferencing. Let us tell you that PM Modi said in gestures that UCC will be applicable.

