PM Modi's Emotional Connect: From Bihar To The Whole of India

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Speaking at a public rally in Bettiah, Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a heartfelt connection with the audience. Recounting his journey of leaving home at a young age, he expresses a unique bond with every Indian, stating, "The whole of India is my home, and every Indian is my family." Modi's emotional words resonate, emphasizing a broader sense of belonging beyond borders.

