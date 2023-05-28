NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi's first address in new Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 28, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
PM Modi is giving the first address in the new Parliament. PM Modi said that today's day will be immortal in history. In the development journey of every country, some moments come which become immortal. May 28 is such a day

All Videos

Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
9:8
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
President Droupadi Murmu makes big statement on New Parliament House
10:46
President Droupadi Murmu makes big statement on New Parliament House
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration
1:33
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration
New Parliament is the identity of Indian culture!
14:33
New Parliament is the identity of Indian culture!
Wrestler's Protest Turn Violent After Protestors Tried Entering The Mahapanchayat
1:7
Wrestler's Protest Turn Violent After Protestors Tried Entering The Mahapanchayat

Trending Videos

9:8
Holy 'Sengol' gets his dignity says PM Modi
10:46
President Droupadi Murmu makes big statement on New Parliament House
1:33
PM Modi felicitates workers who helped in building new Parliament building during inauguration
14:33
New Parliament is the identity of Indian culture!
1:7
Wrestler's Protest Turn Violent After Protestors Tried Entering The Mahapanchayat
संसद भवन का उद्घाटन,संसद भवन,नई संसद,singol,sengol meaning,sengol,sansad bhavan,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Parliament of India,parliament Inauguration,Parliament building,Nitin Gadkari,new sansad bhavan,new parliament inauguration date,New Parliament Inauguration,new parliament house new delhi,new parliament building india,New Parliament Building Inauguration,new Parliament building,New Parliament,Lok Sabha,Draupadi Murmu,Central Vista,