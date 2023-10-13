trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674740
PM Modi's first statement on Israel-Hamas war

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
PM Modi on Israel Hamas War: PM Modi's first statement on Israel-Hamas war has arrived. In the P20 conference, PM Modi said that there was a terrorist attack on our Parliament also.
