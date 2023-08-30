trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655362
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi's gift on Rakshabandhan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 06:46 AM IST
There is great news for the common people who are facing the brunt of inflation. Today, in the cabinet meeting, a decision has been taken regarding the prices of gas cylinders. The government has approved a subsidy of Rs 200 on gas cylinders. Under the Ujjwala scheme, a subsidy of Rs 200 will now be available on LPG gas cylinders.
Follow Us

All Videos

Noida Police arrests 3 in selling Fake Food Supplement Case
play icon1:0
Noida Police arrests 3 in selling Fake Food Supplement Case
Russia Foils Ukrainian Attack, shots down 4 Drones
play icon1:26
Russia Foils Ukrainian Attack, shots down 4 Drones
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.
play icon5:58
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.
Firing in Delhi's Bhajanpura
play icon0:46
Firing in Delhi's Bhajanpura
Kasam Smavidhan Ki: Section of 'Partition'..not again! Return of 370..forget it!
play icon9:38
Kasam Smavidhan Ki: Section of 'Partition'..not again! Return of 370..forget it!

Trending Videos

Noida Police arrests 3 in selling Fake Food Supplement Case
play icon1:0
Noida Police arrests 3 in selling Fake Food Supplement Case
Russia Foils Ukrainian Attack, shots down 4 Drones
play icon1:26
Russia Foils Ukrainian Attack, shots down 4 Drones
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.
play icon5:58
Daily Rashifal: Most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign.
Firing in Delhi's Bhajanpura
play icon0:46
Firing in Delhi's Bhajanpura
Kasam Smavidhan Ki: Section of 'Partition'..not again! Return of 370..forget it!
play icon9:38
Kasam Smavidhan Ki: Section of 'Partition'..not again! Return of 370..forget it!
PM Modi Live,raksha bandhan 2023 pm modi,Raksha Bandhan 2023,lpg cylinder price cut,lpg cylinder price update,lpg cylinder down,gas cylinder price,LPG cylinder price,lpg new price,lpg gas cylinder price,lpg cylinder price drop,lpg cylinder price today,gas cylinder price today,aaj ka gas cylinder price,mumbai lpg cylinder price,LPG Gas Cylinder,Breaking News,Trending,Latest News,pm modi on raksha bandhan,raksha bandhan gift by pm modi,