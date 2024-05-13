Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2748992
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi's Langar Seva At Gurudwara Patna Sahib In Sikh Turban - Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 13, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
PM Modi is currently on a visit to Bihar. During this time, PM Modi reached Patna Sahib Gurudwara wearing a Sikh turban. PM Modi paid his respects at the darbar and also had langar. After that, PM Modi also served langar to the people. In the viral video, PM Modi can be seen serving langar to the people.

All Videos

Viral Video: Heart-Melting Trio Of Cat, Dog, And Monkey's Friendship Warm Hearts
Play Icon00:43
Viral Video: Heart-Melting Trio Of Cat, Dog, And Monkey's Friendship Warm Hearts
Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Dances To Bollywood Song In Torn Jeans, Captures Attention
Play Icon00:37
Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Dances To Bollywood Song In Torn Jeans, Captures Attention
Couple's Intimate Romance On Bike Sparks Concerns In Viral Video, Caught By Police
Play Icon01:05
 Couple's Intimate Romance On Bike Sparks Concerns In Viral Video, Caught By Police
Viral Video Shows Boy Assaulting Golden Retriever In Appalling Act Of Inhuman Behavior
Play Icon00:48
Viral Video Shows Boy Assaulting Golden Retriever In Appalling Act Of Inhuman Behavior
Lucknow Viral Video: Woman Dances Holding Gun To Haryanvi Song, Halting Traffic In Outrage
Play Icon00:54
Lucknow Viral Video: Woman Dances Holding Gun To Haryanvi Song, Halting Traffic In Outrage

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Heart-Melting Trio Of Cat, Dog, And Monkey's Friendship Warm Hearts
play icon0:43
Viral Video: Heart-Melting Trio Of Cat, Dog, And Monkey's Friendship Warm Hearts
Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Dances To Bollywood Song In Torn Jeans, Captures Attention
play icon0:37
Delhi Metro Viral Video: Man Dances To Bollywood Song In Torn Jeans, Captures Attention
Couple's Intimate Romance On Bike Sparks Concerns In Viral Video, Caught By Police
play icon1:5
Couple's Intimate Romance On Bike Sparks Concerns In Viral Video, Caught By Police
Viral Video Shows Boy Assaulting Golden Retriever In Appalling Act Of Inhuman Behavior
play icon0:48
Viral Video Shows Boy Assaulting Golden Retriever In Appalling Act Of Inhuman Behavior
Lucknow Viral Video: Woman Dances Holding Gun To Haryanvi Song, Halting Traffic In Outrage
play icon0:54
Lucknow Viral Video: Woman Dances Holding Gun To Haryanvi Song, Halting Traffic In Outrage