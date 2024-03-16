NewsVideos
PM Modi's letter to the countrymen before the elections

Sonam|Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Just before the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, Prime Minister Modi has made a big move. On Friday, March 15, PM Modi wrote a letter to the countrymen. In which he mentioned the achievements of his government in the last 10 years. Besides, through this letter he has also sought cooperation and suggestions from the country in building India.

