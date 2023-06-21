NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Modi's message, 'Yoga has become a global movement'

|Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 08:44 AM IST
International Yoga Day 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) is on a state visit to America and will participate in the yoga program organized at the United Nations Headquarters (UNHC) on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

All Videos

Know from Yoga Expert Priyanka how to treat diabetes with Yoga
play icon3:52
Know from Yoga Expert Priyanka how to treat diabetes with Yoga
Planning to visit India next year: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi
play icon0:38
Planning to visit India next year: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi
Twitter Has To Obey Local Laws: Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown
play icon0:46
Twitter Has To Obey Local Laws: Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown
Watch small kids doing Yoga on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day
play icon7:35
Watch small kids doing Yoga on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day
Yoga Day celebrations from America to India
play icon4:9
Yoga Day celebrations from America to India

Trending Videos

Know from Yoga Expert Priyanka how to treat diabetes with Yoga
play icon3:52
Know from Yoga Expert Priyanka how to treat diabetes with Yoga
Planning to visit India next year: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi
play icon0:38
Planning to visit India next year: Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi
Twitter Has To Obey Local Laws: Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown
play icon0:46
Twitter Has To Obey Local Laws: Elon Musk on Dorsey's claim that India threatened Twitter shutdown
Watch small kids doing Yoga on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day
play icon7:35
Watch small kids doing Yoga on the occasion of 9th International Yoga Day
Yoga Day celebrations from America to India
play icon4:9
Yoga Day celebrations from America to India
International Day of Yoga,International Yoga Day,international day of yoga 2023,9th international yoga day,speech on international day of yoga in english,what is the slogan of 8th international yoga day?,yoga for prevention of disease,International Yoga Day 2023,international day,international yoga day drawing,international yoga day protocol,PM Modi Live,modi live in us,pm modi speech live,Narendra Modi Live,live,