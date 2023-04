videoDetails

PM Modi's 'Mission 2024' begins from today! Know full details of the programme

| Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

From today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day tour. During this he will visit Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Dadarnagar Haveli, Daman Deep. During this, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate many schemes. A roadshow will also be done during this. Know in detail in this report why this tour is special?