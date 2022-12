videoDetails

PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies at 100, he writes: 'glorious century rests at the feet of God'

| Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, passed away at the age of 100. She was admitted to Ahmedabad's UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated and was later discharged.