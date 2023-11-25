trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692125
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Narendera Modi takes sortie in Tejas fighter jet

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
As per latest reports, PM Modi has flown in Tejas. This flight of PM Modi took place in Bengaluru. Mr. Modi became the first Prime Minister to fly the Tejas as he went on sortie.
Follow Us

All Videos

Palestinians celebrate as prisoners return from Israel
Play Icon4:52
Palestinians celebrate as prisoners return from Israel
Conductor's father asks for help from CM Yogi
Play Icon3:58
Conductor's father asks for help from CM Yogi
BJP complains Rahul Gandhi to Election commission of India
Play Icon3:47
BJP complains Rahul Gandhi to Election commission of India
ED raids DLF office, documents related to investigation seized
Play Icon1:18
ED raids DLF office, documents related to investigation seized
one person cannot win elections- Says Sachin Pilot
Play Icon9:15
 one person cannot win elections- Says Sachin Pilot

Trending Videos

Palestinians celebrate as prisoners return from Israel
play icon4:52
Palestinians celebrate as prisoners return from Israel
Conductor's father asks for help from CM Yogi
play icon3:58
Conductor's father asks for help from CM Yogi
BJP complains Rahul Gandhi to Election commission of India
play icon3:47
BJP complains Rahul Gandhi to Election commission of India
ED raids DLF office, documents related to investigation seized
play icon1:18
ED raids DLF office, documents related to investigation seized
one person cannot win elections- Says Sachin Pilot
play icon9:15
one person cannot win elections- Says Sachin Pilot
Modi Flies In Tejas Fighter Jet LIVE,Tejas,Tejas Aircraft,indian hal tejas,Tejas fighter aircraft,indian fighter jet tejas,tejas fighter jet latest news,HAL Tejas,tejas fighter plane,pm modi took a flight on tejas,tejas aircraft india,pm modi tejas fighter,Modi Flew In Tejas Fighter Jet,pm modi flies in tejas,pm modi latest video,Zee News,pm modi flying fighter jet,