PM Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima to attend G7 Summit

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima, Japan. He will attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of PM Fumio Kishida. The 49th G7 Leaders’ Summit kicked off in Japan’s Hiroshima on May 19. World Leaders held the first meeting of G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima.