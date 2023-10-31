trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682298
PM Narendra Modi has mentioned Kashmir and Article 370

Oct 31, 2023
PM Modi LIVE: On the day of Unity Day in Kevadiya, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mentioned Kashmir and Article 370. PM Modi said that we have demolished the wall of Article 370 between Kashmir and India.
