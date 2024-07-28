Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2770968
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with chief ministers

|Updated: Jul 28, 2024, 07:46 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today is the second day of the meeting of the Council of Chief Ministers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. In the first day's meeting, Prime Minister Modi gave mantras to all the Chief Ministers. In the meeting of Chief Ministers held in Delhi, PM Modi gave the mantra of good governance and also told all the states how to implement each other's best practice models. Along with this, the PM directed all the schemes of the Central Government to work in mission mode to achieve the target of 100 percent saturation.

All Videos

Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 28 July 2024
Play Icon11:57
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 28 July 2024
Breaking News: 3 Students Dead After Flooding In Delhi Coaching Centre
Play Icon02:28
Breaking News: 3 Students Dead After Flooding In Delhi Coaching Centre
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:40
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make your day better?
Play Icon04:58
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make your day better?
'Mamata Banerjee misunderstood signal to end speech', Reply Nirmala Sitharaman
Play Icon02:16
'Mamata Banerjee misunderstood signal to end speech', Reply Nirmala Sitharaman

Trending Videos

Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 28 July 2024
play icon11:57
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 28 July 2024
Breaking News: 3 Students Dead After Flooding In Delhi Coaching Centre
play icon2:28
Breaking News: 3 Students Dead After Flooding In Delhi Coaching Centre
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:40
Daily Rashifal: Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make your day better?
play icon4:58
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to make your day better?
'Mamata Banerjee misunderstood signal to end speech', Reply Nirmala Sitharaman
play icon2:16
'Mamata Banerjee misunderstood signal to end speech', Reply Nirmala Sitharaman