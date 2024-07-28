videoDetails

PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with chief ministers

| Updated: Jul 28, 2024, 07:46 AM IST

Today is the second day of the meeting of the Council of Chief Ministers at the BJP headquarters in Delhi. In the first day's meeting, Prime Minister Modi gave mantras to all the Chief Ministers. In the meeting of Chief Ministers held in Delhi, PM Modi gave the mantra of good governance and also told all the states how to implement each other's best practice models. Along with this, the PM directed all the schemes of the Central Government to work in mission mode to achieve the target of 100 percent saturation.