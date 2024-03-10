NewsVideos
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 01:00 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh. This tunnel built near LAC is the longest two-lane tunnel in the world. Amidst the China-India border dispute, this tunnel has created tension for Xi Jinping's dictatorial government. Sela Tunnel will also help the Indian Army a lot.

