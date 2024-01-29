trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715175
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PM Narendra Modi Inspires Fitness in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Follow Us
Joining 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024' in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi, in his speech, emphasizes the importance of keeping the body recharged, drawing a parallel with a mobile requiring charging to function. He underscores the significance of maintaining a healthy body for a healthy mind. The Prime Minister also highlights the crucial role of proper sleep in achieving overall well-being.

All Videos

Munawar Faruqui After Winning The Trophy in Bigg Boss 17 Finale
Play Icon1:0
Munawar Faruqui After Winning The Trophy in Bigg Boss 17 Finale
EAM S. Jaishankar at IHCL Skill Centre Inauguration in Narmada, Gujarat
Play Icon2:7
EAM S. Jaishankar at IHCL Skill Centre Inauguration in Narmada, Gujarat
Rahul Gandhi Addresses the Crowd at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Public Meeting
Play Icon1:1
Rahul Gandhi Addresses the Crowd at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Public Meeting
PM Narendra Modi Inspires Students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'2024
Play Icon0:50
PM Narendra Modi Inspires Students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'2024
Lalu Prasad Yadav Appears Before ED in Patna Amidst Protests
Play Icon0:42
Lalu Prasad Yadav Appears Before ED in Patna Amidst Protests

Trending Videos

Munawar Faruqui After Winning The Trophy in Bigg Boss 17 Finale
play icon1:0
Munawar Faruqui After Winning The Trophy in Bigg Boss 17 Finale
EAM S. Jaishankar at IHCL Skill Centre Inauguration in Narmada, Gujarat
play icon2:7
EAM S. Jaishankar at IHCL Skill Centre Inauguration in Narmada, Gujarat
Rahul Gandhi Addresses the Crowd at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Public Meeting
play icon1:1
Rahul Gandhi Addresses the Crowd at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Public Meeting
PM Narendra Modi Inspires Students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'2024
play icon0:50
PM Narendra Modi Inspires Students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'2024
Lalu Prasad Yadav Appears Before ED in Patna Amidst Protests
play icon0:42
Lalu Prasad Yadav Appears Before ED in Patna Amidst Protests