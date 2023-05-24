NewsVideos
PM Narendra Modi Meets with Australian counterpart, Discusses Trade and Defence

May 24, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, focusing on boosting overall bilateral ties including in areas of trade and investment, defence and renewable energy. Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Admiralty House here. The talks took place a day after Modi addressed the Indian community at a rally in Sydney that was also attended by Albanese. Boosting economic cooperation is one of the major areas of talks.

