PM Narendra Modi performs Gau Seva on Makar Sankranti

|Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
Beautiful picture has emerged on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This picture of PM Modi is going viral on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi fed fodder to the cows at his residence. You can see in these pictures how he is caressing the cows. PM Modi performs Gau Seva on Makar Sankranti.

