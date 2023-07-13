trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634755
PM Narendra Modi Starts His Two-Day France Visit, Bastille Day Celebrations, Defence In Focus

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 09:45 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for France for his two-day visit to the country. PM Modi is visiting France to attend the Bastille Day Parade as the Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
