PM Narendra Modi turns 72: On his birthday, PM Modi unleashes wild Cheetahs in MP

The cheetahs were released in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's quarantine enclosures by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also celebrating his birthday. The eight cheetahs that were transported from Namibia this morning were transported by Indian Air Force choppers.

|Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
