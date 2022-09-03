PM Narendra Modi unveils new Naval Ensign for Indian Navy in Kochi, Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 02 unveiled the new Naval Ensign in Kochi, Kerala. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries are present at the INS Vikrant Commission ceremony.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

