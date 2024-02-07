trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718622
PM Narendra Modi will speech in Rajya Sabha today

|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
The motion of thanks on the address of President Draupadi Murmu will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha today. Time of 14 hours has been fixed for discussion in Rajya Sabha. PM Modi will reply to the discussion in Rajya Sabha today at 2 pm. In this, PM Modi can once again be an attacker on Congress.

