'PM of country is Narendra Modi, not Manmohan Singh' says BJP spokesperson

| Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

According to the police, 2 to 3 accused seem to be fanatics but they seem to be inspired by social media. The mobile phones which accused Lalit Jha had burnt. The police have also recovered his remains. Now the question is how will the police collect evidence from them. The police is busy in its work at full speed. Even though there was a holiday in Parliament yesterday and today, politics is still at work. There are counter-attacks in full swing. Today, Prime Minister Modi gave great advice to the opposition on this issue. Prime Minister Modi expressed concern over the incident and said that the seriousness of infiltration should not be underestimated. The investigating agencies are investigating the matter strictly. Instead of politics, solutions should be found on this matter.