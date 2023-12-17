trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699981
'PM of country is Narendra Modi, not Manmohan Singh' says BJP spokesperson

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
According to the police, 2 to 3 accused seem to be fanatics but they seem to be inspired by social media. The mobile phones which accused Lalit Jha had burnt. The police have also recovered his remains. Now the question is how will the police collect evidence from them. The police is busy in its work at full speed. Even though there was a holiday in Parliament yesterday and today, politics is still at work. There are counter-attacks in full swing. Today, Prime Minister Modi gave great advice to the opposition on this issue. Prime Minister Modi expressed concern over the incident and said that the seriousness of infiltration should not be underestimated. The investigating agencies are investigating the matter strictly. Instead of politics, solutions should be found on this matter.

Parliament Security Breach: Congress spokesperon slams PM Modi in deabte
Parliament Security Breach: Congress spokesperon slams PM Modi in deabte
New York Protest In Solidarity With Palestinians As Netanyahu Calls Gaza Conflict 'Existential War'
New York Protest In Solidarity With Palestinians As Netanyahu Calls Gaza Conflict 'Existential War'
Exclusive Interview:
Exclusive Interview: "Film Is About Alcoholism" Star Cast Of 'Dry Day' On Film | Saurabh Shukla
President Murmu Meets Oman's Sultan Amidst Presence Of PM Modi And VP Dhankhar | Rashtrapati Bhavan
President Murmu Meets Oman's Sultan Amidst Presence Of PM Modi And VP Dhankhar | Rashtrapati Bhavan
Instagram Influencer Priya Singh Alleged Boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad Puts Her Life In Danger Of Dying
Instagram Influencer Priya Singh Alleged Boyfriend Ashwajit Gaikwad Puts Her Life In Danger Of Dying

