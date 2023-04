videoDetails

“PM proved me wrong…” Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadari gets emotional after receiving Padma Shri Award

| Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

In an interesting conversation Padma Shri awardee Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadari thanked PM Modi after he receiving the award on April 05. He said that he expected Padma award earlier during UPA government, but didn’t get it. Adding further he said that he didn’t expect to get the award under the BJP government, but was thankful to the PM for proving him wrong.