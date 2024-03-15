NewsVideos
PM wishes Mamata Banerjee swift recovery

Sonam|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 02:16 AM IST
Mamata Banerjee Breaking: CM Mamata Banerjee has suffered a head injury. TMC wrote on social media that our chairperson has suffered a serious injury. Mamata Banerjee has been admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where her treatment is going on.

