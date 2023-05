videoDetails

PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz demands resignation of CJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Political tussle continues in Pakistan. Meanwhile, against giving relief to former PM Imran Khan, PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz has demanded the resignation of CJP and said, 'Imran has harmed Pakistan.' At the same time, PDM's protest continues outside the Supreme Court.